14-month-old in cardiac arrest after mudslide

YEONGJU, South Korea, June 30 (Yonhap) -- A 14-month-old baby girl was rescued and taken to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest after a mudslide engulfed a house in southeastern South Korea on Friday, officials said.

Ten people were in the house in Yeongju, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, when the mudslide happened at 4:43 a.m. All but the baby escaped, and firefighters pulled her out around 7 a.m. after two hours of rescue operations, officials said.

The baby was then taken to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, they said.

Since Thursday, about 160 millimeters of rain has fallen in Yeongju, flooding roads and toppling trees, and 43 people from 15 households have evacuated from their homes due to fears of mudslides, the officials said.



This photo provided by the Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters shows firefighting officials trying to rescue a 14-month-old baby buried in a mudslide in the southeastern city of Yeongju on June 30, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sookim@yna.co.kr

(END)