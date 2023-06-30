Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Industrial output up 1.3 pct in May

All News 08:00 June 30, 2023

SEJONG, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output rose 1.3 percent in May from a month earlier, data showed Friday, with retail sales and facility investment gaining ground as well.

The latest growth marks a sharp turnaround from a 1.3 percent on-month drop tallied in April, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, rose 0.4 percent on-month in May.

Facility investment increased 3.5 percent over the period.

