Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

June 30, 2023

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Dong-gwan's office for press affairs behind 'expulsion of Myungjin' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Semiconductor industry excited about view that it has bottomed out (Kookmin Daily)
-- 5 presidential secretaries from Yongsan become vice ministers, signaling Yoon's direct control of gov't (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon's confidants take front seats, expected to hold firmer grip (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Heavyweight vice ministers' take front seats, ordered to fight 'cartel of interests' (Segye Times)
-- Sons of Park Chung-hee, YS, DJ gather at Rhee Syng-man memorial hall (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential office to look into suspicions surrounding personnel affairs (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Right-wing, prosecution officials for ministers; confidants for vice ministers (Hankyoreh)
-- Will 'ghost babies' disappear when new system put in place? (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Investment immigration to become harder amid foreigners' misuse of medical system (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Memory chips are on road to recovery' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Companies questioned about role in Saudi project (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon replaces unification minister, 12 vice ministers in 1st reshuffle (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon names new unification minister in Cabinet reshuffle (Korea Times)
(END)

