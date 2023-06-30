Three S. Koreans win Tchaikovsky Competition in violin, cello, voice

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Three South Koreans have won first prizes in the International Tchaikovsky Competition in the categories of violin, cello and voice, its website showed Friday.

Kim Gye-hee and Lee Young-eun clinched the gold medals in violin and cello, respectively, while Son Ji-hoon was named the winner of the specialty voice.

Founded in 1958 in Russia, the classical music competition is held every four years in Moscow and Saint Petersburg for pianists, violinists and cellists between 16 and 32 years of age and singers between 19 and 32.

Son Ji-hoon (L), Lee Young-eun (C) and Kim Gye-hee, South Korean winners of the 2023 International Tchaikovsky Competition in the categories of voice, cello and violin, respectively, are seen in these photos captured from the competition's homepage. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

