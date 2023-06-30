Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 June 30, 2023
SEOUL, Jun. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/23 Rain 60
Incheon 29/22 Rain 60
Suwon 29/22 Rain 60
Cheongju 29/24 Rain 60
Daejeon 28/23 Rain 60
Chuncheon 30/22 Rain 60
Gangneung 25/21 Rain 30
Jeonju 27/23 Rain 70
Gwangju 27/23 Rain 70
Jeju 28/25 Rain 60
Daegu 28/24 Rain 80
Busan 26/23 Rain 90
(END)
