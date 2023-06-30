Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 June 30, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/23 Rain 60

Incheon 29/22 Rain 60

Suwon 29/22 Rain 60

Cheongju 29/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 28/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 30/22 Rain 60

Gangneung 25/21 Rain 30

Jeonju 27/23 Rain 70

Gwangju 27/23 Rain 70

Jeju 28/25 Rain 60

Daegu 28/24 Rain 80

Busan 26/23 Rain 90

