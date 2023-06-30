Late legendary U.S. baseball player Ted Williams named Korean War hero of the month

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's veterans ministry has chosen a late legendary U.S. baseball player as next month's Korean War hero for his combat role during the 1950-53 conflict, officials said Friday.

Capt. Ted Williams, known for his stellar Major League Baseball career, primarily for the Boston Red Sox, was sent to Korea during the war in 1952. As a Marine Corps aviator, he made 39 combat sorties in a one-year service period, according to the ministry.

The ministry called attention to a time when Williams successfully returned to his base although his combat aircraft was hit by enemy artillery during an air operation in a southern part of Pyongyang in February 1953.

Williams retired from playing in 1960. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame six years later.



This photo, provided by South Korea's veterans ministry, shows Capt. Ted Williams who participated in the 1950-53 Korean War. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

