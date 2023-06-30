PM to attend summit of Caribbean nations in Trinidad and Tobago next week

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will visit the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago next week for an annual summit of Caribbean nations on a weeklong trip that will also take him to Panama, his office said Friday.

Han will leave for Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, where he will attend the annual conference of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) slated for Monday to Wednesday, the office said in a press release.

It would mark the first time for a head of state-level official from South Korea to attend the CARICOM event, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of this 15-member regional integration grouping.

During the conference, Han plans to unveil a series of measures aimed at enhancing cooperation between Seoul and the Caribbean nations. One such measure involves the establishment of an agricultural technology platform designed to address the challenges posed by climate change.

In addition, Han will hold bilateral summits with his counterparts from Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, and the Dominican Republic, Roosevelt Skerrit, on the sidelines of the event.

The trip will then take Han to Panama on Wednesday for a three-day visit, including a summit meeting with President Laurentino Cortizo to bolster cooperation in the field of mineral resources, energy, and infrastructure.

This will be the first official visit by a South Korean head of state-level official to Panama in 13 years, since President Lee Myung-bak's visit to the Central American country in 2010.

Before returning home, Han will make a brief stop in the U.S. city of Dallas on July 7, where he will meet with the overseas Korean community.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (Yonhap)

