SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.59 3.59

2-M 3.68 3.68

3-M 3.78 3.77

6-M 3.81 3.81

12-M 3.88 3.87



(END)