S. Korea, U.S. hold annual defense ICT talks

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Defense officials of South Korea and the United States held their annual meeting on bilateral security cooperation in the area of information and communication technologies (ICT) in Hawaii earlier this week, Seoul's defense ministry said Friday.

The third session of the South Korea-U.S. ICT Cooperation Committee took place Thursday (Hawaii time). Kang Wan-gu, chief of planning and coordination at the ministry, and John Sherman, the Pentagon's chief information officer, led the session.

The two sides exchanged assessments on trends regarding 5G wireless networks and other latest ICT technologies and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the application of those technologies to the defense sector, according to the ministry.

They also recognized the importance of mutual cooperation regarding cybersecurity, interoperability and defense ICT policies.



This photo, provided by the defense ministry, shows South Korean and U.S. officials posing for a photo during the second session of the South Korea-U.S. ICT Cooperation Committee in Seoul on Aug. 12, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

