Seoul shares rebound late Fri. morning

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned higher late Friday morning after getting off to a weak start, with large-cap tech stocks on the decline, while auto and financial shares rose.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.91 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,555.93 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened lower on losses of large-cap tech stocks and foreign investors' sell-off.

But most of the earlier losses were pared on buying by retail investors and institutions.

Foreigners dumped a net 73.5 billion won (US$55.7 million), while retail investors and institutions bought a total of 68.3 billion won.

In Seoul, large-cap shares were trading mixed across the board.

Auto stocks gained, with top automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia gaining 1.22 percent and 2.44 percent, respectively, on expectations they will post robust earnings in the second quarter. Hyundai Motor's auto parts-making affiliate, Hyundai Mobis, also jumped 2.88 percent.

The financial sector also gained ground. KB Financial Group rose 1.59 percent, and Shinhan Financial Group rose 1.33 percent.

Leading chemical producer LG Chem also advanced nearly 1 percent.

Tech shares retreated. Leading chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix fell 0.41 percent and 1.38 percent, respectively.

Top battery maker LG Energy Solution inched down 0.18 percent and its smaller rival Samsung SDI lost 0.75 percent.

LG Electronics was also down 0.95 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,319.1 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)