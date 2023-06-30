Senior Seoul diplomat, foreign envoys discuss N. Korea provocations, human rights
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- A senior South Korean diplomat and foreign ambassadors on Friday discussed North Korea's provocations and they called for efforts to improve North Korea's human rights situation, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Chun Young-hee, head of the ministry's Korean Peninsula Peace Regime Bureau, held a meeting with members of the Korean Peninsula Club, a consultative channel of the ministry and 20 foreign ambassadors based in Seoul, who double as top envoys to North Korea.
They include envoys from the European Union, Australia, Denmark, Spain and Portugal.
Chun voiced concerns over the possible launch of a military spy satellite the North vowed to "correctly" put into orbit soon, stressing that its continued provocations pose a "serious threat" to international peace.
The envoys expressed concerns about Pyongyang's missile and nuclear provocations, as well as its human rights violations, and discussed the prospects for the reopening of North Korea's borders, the ministry said in a press release.
In 2014, the ministry launched the club as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation with the international community on the North Korea issue and pool ideas on bringing lasting peace to the peninsula.
