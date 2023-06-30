(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary
-
Up to 100 mm of rain to hit greater Seoul area until Tuesday
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
Up to 100 mm of rain to hit greater Seoul area until Tuesday
-
U.S. to send nuclear-armed submarine to S. Korea 'in near future': USFK general
-
Football player Hwang Ui-jo denies illegal acts, vows to fight rumor spreaders
-
Blaming local promoters, Wolverhampton Wanderers withdraw from summer trip to S. Korea
-
FM voices hope for envisioned Yoon-Biden-Kishida summit to serve as 'another turning point' in 3-way cooperation
-
Heavy rain watch issued for greater Seoul area