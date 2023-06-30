The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



(LEAD) Infanticide mother killed 2 newborns just one day after their births: police

SUWON, South Korea -- A mother arrested for allegedly killing her two newborn babies and storing their bodies in a home refrigerator was found to have strangled both just one day after their births, police said Friday.

Police also determined that the woman in her 30s committed the crime amid economic hardship and deceived her husband into believing that she had abortions. Police investigated the husband on charges of being an accessory to her crime but decided not to charge him.



Senior Seoul diplomat, foreign envoys discuss N. Korea provocations, human rights

SEOUL -- A senior South Korean diplomat and foreign ambassadors on Friday discussed North Korea's provocations and they called for efforts to improve North Korea's human rights situation, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Chun Young-hee, head of the ministry's Korean Peninsula Peace Regime Bureau, held a meeting with members of the Korean Peninsula Club, a consultative channel of the ministry and 20 foreign ambassadors based in Seoul, who double as top envoys to North Korea.



Unification minister nominee calls for 'selective' review of inter-Korean agreements

SEOUL -- Kim Yung-ho, the nominee for South Korea's unification minister, said Friday the government needs to "selectively" review whether to honor existing inter-Korean agreements, depending on North Korea's behavior.

Kim, a professor known for his hard-line stance toward the North, said the government may need to reconsider the inter-Korean military accord signed on Sept. 19, 2018, if the North continues to violate it and stages high-intensity provocations.



Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang

SEOUL -- The chief of South Korea's Hyundai Group has sought to visit North Korea's Mount Kumgang in August to hold a memorial service for her late husband and former chairman of the group, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said Friday.

Hyun Jeong-eun, chairwoman of Hyundai Group, which had run sightseeing programs to the North Korean mountain, held a memorial service for late former chairman, Chung Mong-hun at Mount Kumgang in 2018 when the group marked the 15th anniversary of Chung's death.



(LEAD) 14-month-old dies after mudslide hits house in Yeongju

YEONGJU, South Korea -- A 14-month-old baby girl died Friday after a mudslide engulfed a house in southeastern South Korea on the same day, police said.

Ten people, including three children, were in the house in Yeongju, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, when the mudslide crashed down the roof and wall of the house at 4:43 a.m. All but the baby escaped, and firefighters pulled her out around 7 a.m. after two hours of rescue operations.



(2nd LD) Industrial output up in May, along with private spending, facility investment

SEJONG -- South Korea's industrial output rose 1.3 percent in May from a month earlier, data showed Friday, with retail sales and facility investment gaining ground as well.

The latest growth marks a sharp turnaround from a 1.3 percent on-month drop tallied in April, according to the data from Statistics Korea. It was also the sharpest growth since March 2022.



(LEAD) Three S. Koreans win Tchaikovsky Competition in violin, cello, voice

SEOUL -- Three South Koreans have won first prizes in the International Tchaikovsky Competition in the categories of violin, cello and voice, its website showed Friday.

Kim Gye-hee and Lee Young-eun clinched the gold medals in violin and cello, respectively, becoming the first Korean laureates in the competition's instrumental music categories.



BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month

SEOUL -- Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS announced Friday he will drop his first official solo song next month.

The track, titled "Seven," will arrive on July 14 at 1 p.m., the vocalist said on Weverse, Hybe's K-pop fan community platform.



