KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ 68,300 DN 200
LX INT 36,050 UP 1,950
DB HiTek 63,100 UP 100
Kumyang 53,100 UP 800
HyundaiEng&Const 38,100 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,500 DN 300
Youngpoong 572,000 UP 8,000
SK hynix 115,200 DN 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 230,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,750 UP 550
Kogas 25,700 UP 350
Hanwha 29,950 UP 350
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,900 UP 140
KIA CORP. 88,500 UP 2,500
CJ LOGISTICS 76,400 DN 100
DL 41,300 UP 300
Yuhan 60,400 UP 2,900
SLCORP 36,700 UP 450
DOOSAN 90,600 UP 1,500
HITEJINRO 21,600 UP 100
Nongshim 398,000 UP 8,000
Shinsegae 178,100 UP 1,200
Hyosung 63,200 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 UP 450
Boryung 8,210 UP 60
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,400 UP 200
GC Corp 114,800 UP 7,600
SGBC 48,250 UP 500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,290 DN 60
POSCO FUTURE M 353,000 UP 3,000
SamyangFood 107,000 UP 3,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 39,850 UP 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 269,500 UP 1,000
KAL 24,350 UP 250
TaekwangInd 633,000 DN 7,000
LG Corp. 88,000 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 14,220 UP 120
Hyundai M&F INS 31,050 UP 450
KCC 196,400 UP 1,300
SKBP 80,900 DN 1,100
