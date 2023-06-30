SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



CJ 68,300 DN 200

LX INT 36,050 UP 1,950

DB HiTek 63,100 UP 100

Kumyang 53,100 UP 800

HyundaiEng&Const 38,100 UP 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,500 DN 300

Youngpoong 572,000 UP 8,000

SK hynix 115,200 DN 1,000

SamsungF&MIns 230,000 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,750 UP 550

Kogas 25,700 UP 350

Hanwha 29,950 UP 350

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,900 UP 140

KIA CORP. 88,500 UP 2,500

CJ LOGISTICS 76,400 DN 100

DL 41,300 UP 300

Yuhan 60,400 UP 2,900

SLCORP 36,700 UP 450

DOOSAN 90,600 UP 1,500

HITEJINRO 21,600 UP 100

Nongshim 398,000 UP 8,000

Shinsegae 178,100 UP 1,200

Hyosung 63,200 UP 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 UP 450

Boryung 8,210 UP 60

LOTTE Fine Chem 69,400 UP 200

GC Corp 114,800 UP 7,600

SGBC 48,250 UP 500

SSANGYONGCNE 5,290 DN 60

POSCO FUTURE M 353,000 UP 3,000

SamyangFood 107,000 UP 3,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 39,850 UP 1,000

CJ CheilJedang 269,500 UP 1,000

KAL 24,350 UP 250

TaekwangInd 633,000 DN 7,000

LG Corp. 88,000 DN 100

TaihanElecWire 14,220 UP 120

Hyundai M&F INS 31,050 UP 450

KCC 196,400 UP 1,300

SKBP 80,900 DN 1,100

(MORE)