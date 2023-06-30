KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daesang 17,170 UP 120
ORION Holdings 14,680 UP 10
SKNetworks 5,080 UP 125
AmoreG 26,350 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 206,500 UP 2,000
Daewoong 12,520 UP 200
OCI Holdings 113,300 UP 1,800
KorZinc 487,500 UP 9,000
LS ELECTRIC 79,300 UP 3,400
HyundaiMipoDock 84,000 UP 2,600
SamsungHvyInd 6,670 UP 110
IS DONGSEO 33,400 UP 200
S-Oil 66,700 UP 500
LG Innotek 309,500 UP 2,500
HDKSOE 116,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 154,600 UP 2,500
HMM 18,850 UP 130
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,300 UP 550
HYUNDAI WIA 67,000 UP 2,200
MS IND 23,500 UP 700
POSCO Holdings 388,000 UP 500
GCH Corp 14,250 UP 360
DB INSURANCE 74,600 UP 1,300
LotteChilsung 126,800 UP 100
SamsungElec 72,200 DN 200
NHIS 9,550 UP 90
LOTTE 25,000 UP 200
COSMOCHEM 46,850 UP 750
LS 92,900 UP 2,100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES131 70 0 UP2400
GS E&C 18,640 UP 40
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 669,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 139,700 UP 1,900
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,230 UP 100
SKC 97,600 UP 1,300
GS Retail 22,900 UP 200
Ottogi 392,500 UP 4,000
YoulchonChem 30,100 UP 550
LG Energy Solution 553,000 UP 3,000
HtlShilla 73,400 UP 200
(MORE)
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
Up to 100 mm of rain to hit greater Seoul area until Tuesday
-
U.S. to send nuclear-armed submarine to S. Korea 'in near future': USFK general
-
Blaming local promoters, Wolverhampton Wanderers withdraw from summer trip to S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan agree to resume US$10 bln currency swap deal
-
Football player Hwang Ui-jo denies illegal acts, vows to fight rumor spreaders
-
(LEAD) 14-month-old dies after mudslide hits house in Yeongju