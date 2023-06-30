Daesang 17,170 UP 120

ORION Holdings 14,680 UP 10

SKNetworks 5,080 UP 125

AmoreG 26,350 DN 50

HyundaiMtr 206,500 UP 2,000

Daewoong 12,520 UP 200

OCI Holdings 113,300 UP 1,800

KorZinc 487,500 UP 9,000

LS ELECTRIC 79,300 UP 3,400

HyundaiMipoDock 84,000 UP 2,600

SamsungHvyInd 6,670 UP 110

IS DONGSEO 33,400 UP 200

S-Oil 66,700 UP 500

LG Innotek 309,500 UP 2,500

HDKSOE 116,500 UP 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 154,600 UP 2,500

HMM 18,850 UP 130

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,300 UP 550

HYUNDAI WIA 67,000 UP 2,200

MS IND 23,500 UP 700

POSCO Holdings 388,000 UP 500

GCH Corp 14,250 UP 360

DB INSURANCE 74,600 UP 1,300

LotteChilsung 126,800 UP 100

SamsungElec 72,200 DN 200

NHIS 9,550 UP 90

LOTTE 25,000 UP 200

COSMOCHEM 46,850 UP 750

LS 92,900 UP 2,100

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES131 70 0 UP2400

GS E&C 18,640 UP 40

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 669,000 UP 4,000

KPIC 139,700 UP 1,900

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,230 UP 100

SKC 97,600 UP 1,300

GS Retail 22,900 UP 200

Ottogi 392,500 UP 4,000

YoulchonChem 30,100 UP 550

LG Energy Solution 553,000 UP 3,000

HtlShilla 73,400 UP 200

