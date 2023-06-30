KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 33,150 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 144,500 UP 1,100
Hanssem 43,250 UP 1,550
F&F 119,600 0
KumhoPetrochem 132,700 UP 1,200
Mobis 232,500 UP 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 127,400 UP 2,200
S-1 53,300 UP 500
ZINUS 27,400 UP 350
Hanchem 240,000 UP 8,000
DWS 37,100 DN 50
KEPCO 20,600 UP 550
SamsungSecu 36,000 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 9,040 UP 50
SKTelecom 46,600 UP 350
HyundaiElev 40,250 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDS 122,900 UP 1,200
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,300 UP 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 4,750 UP 50
Hanon Systems 9,150 UP 100
SK 148,700 UP 400
ShinpoongPharm 15,900 DN 50
Handsome 23,250 UP 200
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp482 00 UP350
Asiana Airlines 12,260 UP 110
COWAY 43,950 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 68,600 DN 400
IBK 10,340 UP 140
DONGSUH 19,020 UP 100
SamsungEng 28,300 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 105,700 UP 1,200
PanOcean 5,180 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 29,650 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 18,130 UP 50
LOTTE WELLFOOD 101,400 DN 100
KT 29,800 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17030 UP130
LOTTE TOUR 10,490 DN 130
LG Uplus 10,730 UP 40
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 UP 400
