Hanmi Science 33,150 UP 700

SamsungElecMech 144,500 UP 1,100

Hanssem 43,250 UP 1,550

F&F 119,600 0

KumhoPetrochem 132,700 UP 1,200

Mobis 232,500 UP 6,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 127,400 UP 2,200

S-1 53,300 UP 500

ZINUS 27,400 UP 350

Hanchem 240,000 UP 8,000

DWS 37,100 DN 50

KEPCO 20,600 UP 550

SamsungSecu 36,000 UP 500

KG DONGBU STL 9,040 UP 50

SKTelecom 46,600 UP 350

HyundaiElev 40,250 UP 550

SAMSUNG SDS 122,900 UP 1,200

KOREA AEROSPACE 53,300 UP 1,100

KUMHOTIRE 4,750 UP 50

Hanon Systems 9,150 UP 100

SK 148,700 UP 400

ShinpoongPharm 15,900 DN 50

Handsome 23,250 UP 200

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp482 00 UP350

Asiana Airlines 12,260 UP 110

COWAY 43,950 0

LOTTE SHOPPING 68,600 DN 400

IBK 10,340 UP 140

DONGSUH 19,020 UP 100

SamsungEng 28,300 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 105,700 UP 1,200

PanOcean 5,180 UP 90

SAMSUNG CARD 29,650 UP 400

CheilWorldwide 18,130 UP 50

LOTTE WELLFOOD 101,400 DN 100

KT 29,800 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17030 UP130

LOTTE TOUR 10,490 DN 130

LG Uplus 10,730 UP 40

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 UP 400

(MORE)