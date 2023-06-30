KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 82,800 UP 800
Doosan Enerbility 18,110 UP 360
Doosanfc 28,700 UP 400
LG Display 15,760 UP 30
Kangwonland 17,380 UP 170
NAVER 182,800 DN 600
Kakao 49,100 UP 100
NCsoft 295,000 UP 1,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,000 UP 1,000
COSMAX 93,000 UP 1,900
KIWOOM 88,400 UP 300
Hanwha Ocean 37,700 UP 100
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,960 UP 550
DWEC 4,065 UP 30
KEPCO KPS 33,350 UP 600
LG H&H 459,000 DN 2,500
LGCHEM 667,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 69,500 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 34,000 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,800 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 36,550 UP 900
LGELECTRONICS 126,700 UP 700
Celltrion 152,900 UP 400
TKG Huchems 22,100 UP 350
JB Financial Group 8,470 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 96,300 UP 4,300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 49,300 UP 1,450
KIH 51,600 UP 1,100
GS 36,650 UP 950
LIG Nex1 81,100 UP 500
Fila Holdings 40,000 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 197,700 UP 5,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,200 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,580 UP 50
AMOREPACIFIC 97,600 DN 400
FOOSUNG 12,700 UP 390
SK Innovation 158,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 43,400 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 47,750 UP 650
Hansae 21,450 UP 450
(MORE)
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
Up to 100 mm of rain to hit greater Seoul area until Tuesday
U.S. to send nuclear-armed submarine to S. Korea 'in near future': USFK general
Blaming local promoters, Wolverhampton Wanderers withdraw from summer trip to S. Korea
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan agree to resume US$10 bln currency swap deal
Football player Hwang Ui-jo denies illegal acts, vows to fight rumor spreaders
(LEAD) 14-month-old dies after mudslide hits house in Yeongju