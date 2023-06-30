KT&G 82,800 UP 800

Doosan Enerbility 18,110 UP 360

Doosanfc 28,700 UP 400

LG Display 15,760 UP 30

Kangwonland 17,380 UP 170

NAVER 182,800 DN 600

Kakao 49,100 UP 100

NCsoft 295,000 UP 1,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 51,000 UP 1,000

COSMAX 93,000 UP 1,900

KIWOOM 88,400 UP 300

Hanwha Ocean 37,700 UP 100

HD Hyundai Infracore 11,960 UP 550

DWEC 4,065 UP 30

KEPCO KPS 33,350 UP 600

LG H&H 459,000 DN 2,500

LGCHEM 667,000 UP 7,000

KEPCO E&C 69,500 UP 1,000

ShinhanGroup 34,000 UP 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,800 UP 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 36,550 UP 900

LGELECTRONICS 126,700 UP 700

Celltrion 152,900 UP 400

TKG Huchems 22,100 UP 350

JB Financial Group 8,470 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 96,300 UP 4,300

HYUNDAIDEPTST 49,300 UP 1,450

KIH 51,600 UP 1,100

GS 36,650 UP 950

LIG Nex1 81,100 UP 500

Fila Holdings 40,000 UP 1,300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 197,700 UP 5,400

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,200 UP 400

HANWHA LIFE 2,580 UP 50

AMOREPACIFIC 97,600 DN 400

FOOSUNG 12,700 UP 390

SK Innovation 158,500 UP 500

POONGSAN 43,400 UP 600

KBFinancialGroup 47,750 UP 650

Hansae 21,450 UP 450

(MORE)