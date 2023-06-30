KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 64,500 UP 2,100
CSWIND 86,300 UP 600
GKL 16,340 UP 210
KOLON IND 49,950 UP 100
HanmiPharm 308,500 UP 2,000
SD Biosensor 12,230 DN 150
Meritz Financial 41,500 0
BNK Financial Group 6,930 UP 150
DGB Financial Group 7,270 UP 190
emart 76,900 UP 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 00 UP800
KOLMAR KOREA 44,000 UP 250
PIAM 37,950 UP 1,650
HANJINKAL 46,850 UP 750
CHONGKUNDANG 82,100 UP 1,100
DoubleUGames 42,150 UP 50
HL MANDO 53,900 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 744,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 58,700 UP 900
Netmarble 49,100 DN 100
KRAFTON 194,800 DN 200
HD HYUNDAI 59,900 UP 300
ORION 120,000 DN 200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,050 UP 1,050
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,600 UP 370
BGF Retail 174,900 DN 4,100
SKCHEM 70,200 UP 400
HDC-OP 11,390 UP 180
HYOSUNG TNC 381,000 DN 7,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 460,500 UP 1,500
HANILCMT 12,350 UP 110
SKBS 79,500 DN 3,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,790 UP 180
KakaoBank 23,750 0
HYBE 281,500 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 96,800 UP 6,600
DL E&C 34,750 UP 50
kakaopay 47,000 UP 350
K Car 15,010 DN 330
SKSQUARE 44,250 0
