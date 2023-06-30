Youngone Corp 64,500 UP 2,100

CSWIND 86,300 UP 600

GKL 16,340 UP 210

KOLON IND 49,950 UP 100

HanmiPharm 308,500 UP 2,000

SD Biosensor 12,230 DN 150

Meritz Financial 41,500 0

BNK Financial Group 6,930 UP 150

DGB Financial Group 7,270 UP 190

emart 76,900 UP 700

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 00 UP800

KOLMAR KOREA 44,000 UP 250

PIAM 37,950 UP 1,650

HANJINKAL 46,850 UP 750

CHONGKUNDANG 82,100 UP 1,100

DoubleUGames 42,150 UP 50

HL MANDO 53,900 UP 1,400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 744,000 DN 4,000

Doosan Bobcat 58,700 UP 900

Netmarble 49,100 DN 100

KRAFTON 194,800 DN 200

HD HYUNDAI 59,900 UP 300

ORION 120,000 DN 200

ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,050 UP 1,050

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,600 UP 370

BGF Retail 174,900 DN 4,100

SKCHEM 70,200 UP 400

HDC-OP 11,390 UP 180

HYOSUNG TNC 381,000 DN 7,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 460,500 UP 1,500

HANILCMT 12,350 UP 110

SKBS 79,500 DN 3,200

WooriFinancialGroup 11,790 UP 180

KakaoBank 23,750 0

HYBE 281,500 UP 2,000

SK ie technology 96,800 UP 6,600

DL E&C 34,750 UP 50

kakaopay 47,000 UP 350

K Car 15,010 DN 330

SKSQUARE 44,250 0

