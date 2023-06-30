Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 June 30, 2023

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------------

June 26 -- N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'

Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary

27 -- Military holds meeting of generals, admirals on N.K. deterrence, defense innovation

28 -- N. Korea slams Japan for continued demand for resolution of abductee issue

N. Korea braces for possible monsoon damage

S. Korea sanctions Russian individual involved in Pyongyang's illegal weapons-financing activities

29 -- N. Korea discusses grain output in follow-up measure after key party meeting

Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry

Pyongyang renovates N. Korea-China friendship tower ahead of armistice anniversary

30 -- S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
(END)

