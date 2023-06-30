Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 26 -- N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
27 -- Military holds meeting of generals, admirals on N.K. deterrence, defense innovation
28 -- N. Korea slams Japan for continued demand for resolution of abductee issue
N. Korea braces for possible monsoon damage
S. Korea sanctions Russian individual involved in Pyongyang's illegal weapons-financing activities
29 -- N. Korea discusses grain output in follow-up measure after key party meeting
Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
Pyongyang renovates N. Korea-China friendship tower ahead of armistice anniversary
30 -- S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
U.S. to send nuclear-armed submarine to S. Korea 'in near future': USFK general
