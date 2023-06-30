BOK sells net US$2.1 billion in market-smoothing operations in Q1
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea said Friday it sold a net US$2.1 billion in the first quarter of the year to help ease the decline of the local currency against the U.S. dollar.
The first-quarter dollar selling marks the seventh straight quarter of dollar selling for market smoothing operations since the third quarter of 2021, according to the central bank.
The selling of U.S. dollars in the first quarter came as the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes sharply depreciated the value of the local currency, according to data uploaded on the central bank's homepage.
In the January-March period, the Korean won fell to 1,301.9 on March 31 from 1,272.6 on January 2.
The authorities sold $17.54 billion during the third quarter of 2022, the largest since the third quarter of 2019, when the central bank began releasing such data to help boost the transparency of its market operations.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
Up to 100 mm of rain to hit greater Seoul area until Tuesday
-
U.S. to send nuclear-armed submarine to S. Korea 'in near future': USFK general
-
Blaming local promoters, Wolverhampton Wanderers withdraw from summer trip to S. Korea
-
(LEAD) 14-month-old dies after mudslide hits house in Yeongju
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan agree to resume US$10 bln currency swap deal
-
Football player Hwang Ui-jo denies illegal acts, vows to fight rumor spreaders