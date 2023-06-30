S. Korea, U.S. stage combined air drills, involving B-52H strategic bomber
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States conducted combined air drills, involving at least one U.S. B-52H strategic bomber, over the Korean Peninsula on Friday in a show of the allies' "firm" determination to reinforce deterrence, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The drills came two weeks after the USS Michigan, a nuclear-powered guided missile submarine (SSGN), visited South Korea in line with the U.S.' pledge to enhance the "regular visibility" of strategic assets to the peninsula for defense against evolving North Korean threats.
The South deployed F-35A radar-evading fighters and KF-16 jets to the drills, while the U.S. sent F-16 and F-15E fighters.
"Through the combined air training, both countries showed their firm determination to strengthen a combined defense posture by enhancing interoperability between the U.S. extended deterrence assets, including nuclear forces, and the South Korean military's cutting-edge conventional forces," the ministry said in a press release.
Extended deterrence refers to America's commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.
The ministry also that the allies will implement their goal of the "alliance in action" and achieve "peace through strength" based on the "overwhelming" capabilities of the alliance.
The U.S. made the pledge on the "regular visibility" of strategic assets in the Washington Declaration issued by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in Washington in April.
