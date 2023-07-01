N. Korea says 'no intention' to review Hyundai Group chief's bid to visit Mt. Kumgang
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday it has "no intention" to review a bid by the chief of South Korea's Hyundai Group to visit the North's Mount Kumgang next month to hold a memorial service for her late husband and former chairman of the group.
Kim Song-il, a director general of the North's foreign ministry, said North Korea has the policy of not permitting entry of South Korean nationals into its territory, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"We make it clear that we have neither been informed about any South Korean personage's willingness for visit nor known about it and that we have no intention to examine it," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.
Hyun Jeong-eun, chairwoman of Hyundai Group, which had run sightseeing programs at the North Korean mountain, is seeking to visit the North in August to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of her husband Chung Mong-hun.
Officials at Hyundai Group submitted a related document to Seoul's unification ministry this week to seek contact with officials at the North's Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee.
Kim at the North's foreign ministry made it clear that Mt. Kumgang is part of the North's territory and the committee has no any authority over an entry into North Korea.
"Such principle and policy are unchangeable and will be maintained in the future, too," he added.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
