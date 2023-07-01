Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

July 01, 2023

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Special bill on Itaewon crowd crush designated as "fast track" bill (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul to ease height restrictions on new buildings (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opposition party pushes for yellow envelope bill; presidential office says it aims to induce Yoon's veto (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S.' affirmative action to be over after 60 years (Segye Times)
-- No. of senior citizens reaches 10 mln; facilities for them to replace kindergartens (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Dispatched directors at nat'l universities ordered to return to own public service posts (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 10 years of refugee act in search for freedom, human rights (Hankyoreh)
-- Bill on reporting births of newborns passed belatedly after losing precious lives (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul to ease building height restrictions to allow 15-story buildings next to Mount Bukhan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Exchange traded fund draws 100 tln won to become key tool for investment (Korea Economic Daily)
