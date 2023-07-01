Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Special bill on Itaewon crowd crush designated as "fast track" bill (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul to ease height restrictions on new buildings (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opposition party pushes for yellow envelope bill; presidential office says it aims to induce Yoon's veto (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S.' affirmative action to be over after 60 years (Segye Times)
-- No. of senior citizens reaches 10 mln; facilities for them to replace kindergartens (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Dispatched directors at nat'l universities ordered to return to own public service posts (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 10 years of refugee act in search for freedom, human rights (Hankyoreh)
-- Bill on reporting births of newborns passed belatedly after losing precious lives (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul to ease building height restrictions to allow 15-story buildings next to Mount Bukhan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Exchange traded fund draws 100 tln won to become key tool for investment (Korea Economic Daily)
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
Up to 100 mm of rain to hit greater Seoul area until Tuesday
AS Roma's summer trip to S. Korea canceled
Yoon attends opening ceremony for new subway line
S. Korea to launch upgraded missile defense operations center
(LEAD) 14-month-old dies after mudslide hits house in Yeongju
U.S. to send nuclear-armed submarine to S. Korea 'in near future': USFK general