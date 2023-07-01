Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 01, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/24 Cloudy 0

Incheon 30/22 Cloudy 0

Suwon 33/22 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 33/24 Sunny 20

Daejeon 34/23 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 34/20 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 31/20 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 33/23 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 31/23 Heavy Rain 60

Jeju 28/23 Rain 60

Daegu 32/22 Cloudy 20

Busan 27/22 Cloudy 10

(END)

