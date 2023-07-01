'OMG' by NewJeans hits over 400 mln Spotify streams
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- "OMG," a hit song from rookie girl group NewJeans, has garnered over 400 million streams on Spotify, the group's agency said Saturday.
The song had recorded 400,964,769 streams on the world's largest music streaming platform as of Thursday, after its release on Jan. 2 this year, ADOR said.
NewJeans will return after six months with its second EP, "Get Up," this month, the group's management agency said Monday.
The band will release the album on July 21 and "New Jeans" and "Super Shy," the first two of the album's six tracks, two weeks before their official release.
"Super Shy" is one of the album's three lead tracks, along with "ETA" and "Cool With You." Also included on the album are "Get Up" and "ASAP."
