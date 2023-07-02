Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 02, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/23 Cloudy 20
Incheon 29/22 Sunny 10
Suwon 32/22 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 32/24 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 32/23 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 31/22 Sunny 20
Gangneung 31/24 Sunny 20
Jeonju 33/24 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 32/23 Sunny 20
Jeju 29/23 Sunny 60
Daegu 35/23 Sunny 20
Busan 28/22 Cloudy 20
