Sunday's weather forecast

09:01 July 02, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/23 Cloudy 20

Incheon 29/22 Sunny 10

Suwon 32/22 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 32/24 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 32/23 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/22 Sunny 20

Gangneung 31/24 Sunny 20

Jeonju 33/24 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 32/23 Sunny 20

Jeju 29/23 Sunny 60

Daegu 35/23 Sunny 20

Busan 28/22 Cloudy 20

