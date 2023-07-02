Marine Corps commander to visit Thailand, Indonesia
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan will embark on a 10-day trip to Thailand and Indonesia on Sunday, his command said.
During the trip through July 11, Kim plans to meet with senior military leaders of the two countries and discuss stability in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to strengthen cooperation, his office said.
In particular, Kim will use the meetings to promote the excellence of South Korean weapons systems, as Thailand is working on a project to procure anti-tank weapons, and Indonesia is considering introducing landing vehicles.
During the trip, Kim also plans to attend the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium (PALS) in Indonesia and meet with Marine Corps officials from the United States, Britain and the Philippines to discuss ways to expand combined exercises.
Launched in 2015 by the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, PALS is an annual conference bringing together senior military officials of about 20 Asia-Pacific nations to discuss various amphibious operations. The 2017 conference was held in South Korea.
(END)
