Typhoons, downpours leave 122 dead or missing, cause over 3 tln won of damage in last decade
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Typhoons and heavy rains have left 122 dead or missing and caused some 3 trillion won (US$2.3 billion) worth of property damage over the last decade in South Korea, government data showed Sunday.
Of the total casualties, 76 lives were lost in 2020 and 2022, when massive typhoons and heavy rains pounded the country, including last year's Typhoon Hinnamnor that killed 28 and left two missing, according to statistics from the interior ministry.
Property damage also reached 575.2 billion won last year, the data showed.
In the case of 2020, the country reported 46 casualties and over 1.3 trillion won in property damage amid the longest-ever monsoon season and four typhoons that battered the country. The damage was concentrated in public infrastructure, such as roads, the data showed.
When expanded to the past 30 years, South Korea suffered 1,602 human casualties and over 23.1 trillion won in property damage from heavy rains and typhoons.
The highest number of casualties was reported in 1998 at 382, followed by 270 in 2002 and 148 in 2003.
Property damage was the highest in 2002, with over 6 trillion won from Typhoon Rusa, which is considered one of the most powerful typhoons to hit South Korea ever. The second highest was in 2003, when Typhoon Maemi struck the country and caused some 4.4 trillion won of property damage.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
Up to 100 mm of rain to hit greater Seoul area until Tuesday
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(LEAD) Major annual queer festival takes place in Seoul
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says 'no intention' to review Hyundai Group chief's bid to visit Mt. Kumgang
-
AS Roma's summer trip to S. Korea canceled
-
Major annual queer festival takes place in Seoul