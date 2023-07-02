Veterans ministry to review decorations for independence fighters
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The veterans ministry said Sunday it will review the records of decorated independence fighters and filter out those with dubious accomplishments, picking up a process that had been halted during the previous administration due to questions of fairness.
In a press release, the ministry said, "We will address the social conflict caused by honoring people as patriots despite their pro-North Korean leanings, and will establish clear standards in this regard."
The list of patriots to come under review is believed to include Sohn Yong-woo, the late father of former lawmaker Sohn Hye-won.
Sohn Yong-woo was decorated for his contribution to Korea's independence in 2018 under modified criteria, after being rejected for the honor on six previous occasions because of his time spent with the Communist Party of Korea following the country's liberation.
"With each new administration, the criteria for socialist activities either changed or became blurred," a government official said. "We have to identify whether people's activities contributed to the founding of modern Korea or helped establish a communist nation."
The ministry said it will also look to identify those who shouldn't have qualified for decorations because of potentially falsified records.
The ministry is said to be looking into Kim Geun-soo and Jeon Wol-soon, the respective late father and mother of Kim Won-wung, former head of the Heritage of Korean Independence, the state-funded association of independence fighters.
Kim Geun-soo received a presidential citation in 1963, the National Foundation Medal in 1977 and the Order of Merit for National Foundation in 1990. His wife was also conferred the Order of Merit for National Foundation that same year.
However, media reports have claimed both might have forged their records of contributions to Korea's independence, citing inconsistencies in their personal information.
In January 2021, the veterans ministry offered to open a probe into the two people's status before doing an about-face and concluding that there was no issue with their decorations.
This time, the ministry said it will allow the public to participate in its review.
"We will accelerate the process of stripping people of decorations if they're found to have doctored their records, and end all controversies once and for all," the ministry said.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
Up to 100 mm of rain to hit greater Seoul area until Tuesday
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(LEAD) Major annual queer festival takes place in Seoul
-
BTS boasts most loyal fanbase in music: survey
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says 'no intention' to review Hyundai Group chief's bid to visit Mt. Kumgang
-
AS Roma's summer trip to S. Korea canceled