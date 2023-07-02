Scorching temps to continue through Monday, followed by monsoon rains
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- High temperatures are expected to bake South Korea into the early days of the new week, with monsoon rains to follow across the country, meteorological officials said Sunday.
A heat wave warning remained in place for most of the nation as of 11 a.m. Sunday, with the daily highs ranging from 26 C to 35 C.
From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon, Jeju Island and parts of the southern region were expected to receive some rainfall. Then from Tuesday to early Wednesday, the rest of the country will likely be blanketed by monsoon rainfall.
Since the start of the monsoon season last Sunday, Jeju and South Jeolla Province have been hit particularly hard by downpours. Through early Monday, Jeju could see between 30 and 60 millimeters of rain per hour, while the coast of South Jeolla may receive 20-40 mm of rain per hour.
With a stationary front moving north, the rest of the country is expected to get soaked from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The central region, for instance, could get as much as 50 mm of rain per hour between late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
The rainfall is only expected to bring down the temperatures marginally, just below the average for this time of year.
Once the rain goes away later in the week, the heat wave is expected to return, though Jeju may once again receive downpours between Friday and Saturday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
