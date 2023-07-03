(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
Up to 100 mm of rain to hit greater Seoul area until Tuesday
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
BTS boasts most loyal fanbase in music: survey
-
PM to leave for Trinidad and Tobago for summit of Caribbean nations
-
Scorching temps to continue through Monday, followed by monsoon rains
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year