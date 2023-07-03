Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- More tragedies revealed regarding newborns (Kookmin Daily)
-- 1.75 mln with mortgages have larger repayments than income (Donga Ilbo)
-- Veterans ministry to review decorations for independence fighters (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says unification ministry is not N.K. support agency (Segye Times)
-- Violence in France over immigration policy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon hints at major reshuffle (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon says unification ministry is not N.K. support agency (Hankyoreh)
-- Parents angered by reduced salaries for fathers on paternity leave (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Superrich investors eye unlisted firms (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG Chem starts buying Yeosu NCC 2nd plant (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Sweltering heat, torrential rains coming (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Multilingual generation rising: Migrant children growing presence at schools (Korea Herald)
-- Supporting N.K is not unification ministry's job, says Yoon (Korea Times)
