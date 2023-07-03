SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 3.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- More tragedies revealed regarding newborns (Kookmin Daily)

-- 1.75 mln with mortgages have larger repayments than income (Donga Ilbo)

-- Veterans ministry to review decorations for independence fighters (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says unification ministry is not N.K. support agency (Segye Times)

-- Violence in France over immigration policy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon hints at major reshuffle (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon says unification ministry is not N.K. support agency (Hankyoreh)

-- Parents angered by reduced salaries for fathers on paternity leave (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Superrich investors eye unlisted firms (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LG Chem starts buying Yeosu NCC 2nd plant (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Sweltering heat, torrential rains coming (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Multilingual generation rising: Migrant children growing presence at schools (Korea Herald)

-- Supporting N.K is not unification ministry's job, says Yoon (Korea Times)

(END)