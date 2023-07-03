Padres' Kim Ha-seong smacks 10th homer of season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has reached double figures in home runs for the second straight season.
Kim smoked his 10th home run of the 2023 season against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday (local time), though it came in a 4-3 loss for the Padres.
Batting leadoff, Kim went 1-for-3 with that home run, an RBI, a run scored and a walk.
Kim's line drive home run, which left his bat at 19 degrees, cut the Padres' deficit to 2-1 in the top of the eighth inning. The Padres soon tied the score at 2-2 as Fernando Tatis Jr. followed Kim with a solo shot of his own, but the Reds responded with a two-run homer by Tyler Stephenson in the bottom of the inning. The Padres got a run back in the ninth before losing by a run.
For the year, Kim is batting .258/.346/.418 with 10 homers, 31 RBIs and a career-best 13 steals in 80 games.
In 2022, his second season in the majors, Kim had 11 home runs, 59 RBIs and 12 steals in 150 games. He is the fifth South Korean player to hit at least 10 homers in consecutive seasons.
Kim is also one of 19 players in the majors with at least 10 home runs and 10 steals.
Kim has been on fire of late, with five home runs coming in his past 10 games. He has also put together another excellent defensive season, this time at second base, and has been generating some early Gold Glove buzz.
Last year, Kim was a finalist for the Gold Glove at shortstop.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Up to 100 mm of rain to hit greater Seoul area until Tuesday
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
BTS boasts most loyal fanbase in music: survey
-
Scorching temps to continue through Monday, followed by monsoon rains
-
PM to leave for Trinidad and Tobago for summit of Caribbean nations
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say