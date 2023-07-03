Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 03, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/24 Sunny 0
Incheon 33/23 Sunny 0
Suwon 34/23 Sunny 0
Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 10
Daejeon 34/23 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 34/22 Sunny 0
Gangneung 29/22 Sunny 0
Jeonju 33/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 31/24 Rain 60
Jeju 29/25 Rain 80
Daegu 34/23 Cloudy 20
Busan 28/23 Cloudy 30
(END)
