Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 03, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/24 Sunny 0

Incheon 33/23 Sunny 0

Suwon 34/23 Sunny 0

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 10

Daejeon 34/23 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 34/22 Sunny 0

Gangneung 29/22 Sunny 0

Jeonju 33/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 31/24 Rain 60

Jeju 29/25 Rain 80

Daegu 34/23 Cloudy 20

Busan 28/23 Cloudy 30

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!