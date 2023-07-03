S. Korean firefighting team arrives in Ottawa to help Canada battle wildfires

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean emergency firefighting team dispatched to Canada to help the North American nation deal with raging wildfires has arrived in Ottawa, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

The Korea Disaster Relief Team (KDRT) of 151 workers, including firefighters, emergency workers and medical personnel, arrived in the Canadian capital Sunday (local time) and was received by Mona Fortier, president of Canada's Treasury Board, South Korean Ambassador Lim Woong-soon and others.

Upon arrival, the team headed to Maniwaki, Quebec province, to receive training and undergo preparations ahead of their mission. The South Korean team plans to begin supporting Canadian fire authorities for 30 days in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec province, on Tuesday.



Members of the Korea Disaster Relief Team disembark an aircraft after arriving in Ottawa on July 2, 2023, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. The team plans to help Canadian fire authorities battle wildfires for 30 days in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, the province of Quebec. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korea decided to dispatch the team Thursday after holding an interagency meeting on assisting Canada with the fallout of wildfires that have affected some 8.2 million hectares of land across the country.

Foreign Minister Park Jin expressed hopes that the dispatch of the team would serve as an opportunity for the two countries, which are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, to take a leap forward beyond their cooperation in wildfire suppression.

The dispatch marks KDRT's second overseas mission this year following its activities in helping Turkey deal with the aftermath of a massive earthquake in February.

