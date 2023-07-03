Yoon's approval rating up for 3 straight weeks to 42 percent
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The approval rating of President Yoon Suk Yeol rose for three consecutive weeks to 42 percent, a poll showed Monday.
In the poll of 2,505 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, positive assessment of Yoon's performance rose 3 percentage points from the previous week and surpassed 40 percent for the first time since the fourth week of May.
Disapproval of Yoon's performance fell 2.4 percentage points to a three-week low of 55.1 percent.
The pollster did not give a reason for the rise, but said major issues during the survey period include Japan's decision to include South Korea back on its "white list" of trusted trading partners and the nomination of a conservative scholar as unification minister.
By age group, positive assessment rose by the largest margin among respondents in their 60s with 10.7 percentage points, followed by those in their 20s with 5.2 percentage points and 30s with 4.8 percentage points.
Positive assessment also grew the largest among non-partisan voters by 9.8 percentage points.
Negative assessment rose the highest among supporters of the minor opposition Justice Party, up by 2.6 percentage points from the previous week.
The poll, which was commissioned by a local media outlet, Media Tribune, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
