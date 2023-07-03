Seoul shares up nearly 1.5 pct in late Mon. morning trade

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 1.43 percent higher late Monday morning, as big-cap tech and chemical blue-chips extended the winning streak.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 36.57 points to 2,600.85 at around 11:20 a.m.

Tech behemoth Samsung Electronics gained 1.4 percent, and chip giant SK hynix rose 2.3 percent. Top battery maker LG Energy Solution shot up 2.5 percent.

Leading chemical producer LG Chem jumped more than 3 percent. Top energy company SK Innovation soared 3.9 percent.

In contrast, Hybe, the entertainment agency behind BTS, fell 0.5 percent.

Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts making unit under Hyundai Motor Group, was also among the decliners, sliding about 0.2 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,312.40 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m. up 5.3 won from Friday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr

