(LEAD) Ex-aide to former DP leader Song arrested in cash-for-vote scandal
(ATTN: UPDATES with issuance of arrest warrant; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- A former aide to Song Young-gil, a previous leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), was arrested Monday in connection with a cash-for-vote scandal involving the party's 2021 leadership election.
The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Park Yong-soo, a former aide in charge of fund management for Song's campaign at the time of the election, citing concerns he could destroy evidence.
The scandal centers on allegations that Song's campaign distributed cash envelopes totaling 94 million won (US$71,597) to as many as 20 DP lawmakers and other party members in the runup to the party's leadership election in May 2021, which he ultimately won.
Park is accused of involvement in the distribution of 67.5 million won of the total in collusion with other campaign officials to help get Song elected.
He allegedly received 50 million won from a businessman in April 2021 and delivered 60 million won to former DP lawmaker Youn Kwan-suk, who then distributed the money to about 20 party lawmakers the same month, according to prosecutors. Youn quit the party after the allegations surfaced.
The former aide is also accused of having a sponsor group for Song pick up a 92.4 million-won bill for a public opinion poll conducted ahead of the party election.
Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for Park last week, accusing him of committing a "grave crime" in violation of the Constitution.
