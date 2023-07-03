Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon presents new anti-corruption agency chief with letter of appointment

All News 13:50 July 03, 2023

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol presented Kim Hong-il with a letter of appointment as the new chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission on Monday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) presents a certificate of appointment to Kim Hong-il, new chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, at the presidential office in Seoul on July 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

In addition, Yoon also awarded certificates of appointment to 13 other vice minister-level officials.

Among them was Jang Mi-ran, the 2008 Olympic gold winner in the women's over 75-kilogram category, who was appointed second vice minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. Furthermore, Ambassador to Vietnam Oh Young-ju was designated as the second vice foreign minister, and Ambassador to Thailand Moon Seoung-hyun as the vice unification minister.

President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) poses for a photo with Second Vice Culture Minister Jang Mi-ran, the 2008 Olympic gold winner in the women's over 75-kilogram category, after presenting her with a certificate of appointment at the presidential office in Seoul on July 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

