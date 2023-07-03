Woman's body found in Seokchon Lake
All News 14:07 July 03, 2023
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- A woman's body was found in Seokchon Lake in southeastern Seoul on Monday, police said.
An employee at the Lotte World theme park found the body at the western part of the lake, near the theme park's outdoor entrance, in Seoul's Songpa district at 8:18 a.m., according to Lotte World and fire authorities.
The fire authorities handed over the body to the police at 8:40 a.m.
While no signs of foul play were found, the police plan to verify the woman's identity through an autopsy and investigate the exact cause of death.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
