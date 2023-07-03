Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Woman's body found in Seokchon Lake

All News 14:07 July 03, 2023

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- A woman's body was found in Seokchon Lake in southeastern Seoul on Monday, police said.

An employee at the Lotte World theme park found the body at the western part of the lake, near the theme park's outdoor entrance, in Seoul's Songpa district at 8:18 a.m., according to Lotte World and fire authorities.

The fire authorities handed over the body to the police at 8:40 a.m.

While no signs of foul play were found, the police plan to verify the woman's identity through an autopsy and investigate the exact cause of death.

Seokchon Lake in Seoul's Songpa district (Yonhap)

Seokchon Lake in Seoul's Songpa district (Yonhap)

sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#dead body #Seokchon lake #Lotte World theme park
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!