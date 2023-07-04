Gist of S. Korea's H2 economic policy plan

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for the second half. The measures are aimed at revitalizing free-market economy system and emerging as a leading nation in the global realm.



Reviving economic vitality

-- Enhancing macroeconomic, financial management

-- Promoting exports, investment

-- Revitalizing regional economy

-- Stimulating domestic consumption



Stabilizing people's livelihoods

-- Easing burden of inflation, cost of living

-- Stabilizing housing

-- Securing jobs

-- Supporting welfare for the vulnerable



Improving economic health

-- Fostering science technology, cutting-edge industries

-- Speeding up structural reform

-- Innovating economic regulations

-- Promoting fairness, coexistence



Building ground for future

-- Coping with low birthrate, aging population

-- Enhancing international solidarity, economic security

-- Dealing with climate, energy crisis

(END)