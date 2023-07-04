Gist of S. Korea's H2 economic policy plan
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for the second half. The measures are aimed at revitalizing free-market economy system and emerging as a leading nation in the global realm.
Reviving economic vitality
-- Enhancing macroeconomic, financial management
-- Promoting exports, investment
-- Revitalizing regional economy
-- Stimulating domestic consumption
Stabilizing people's livelihoods
-- Easing burden of inflation, cost of living
-- Stabilizing housing
-- Securing jobs
-- Supporting welfare for the vulnerable
Improving economic health
-- Fostering science technology, cutting-edge industries
-- Speeding up structural reform
-- Innovating economic regulations
-- Promoting fairness, coexistence
Building ground for future
-- Coping with low birthrate, aging population
-- Enhancing international solidarity, economic security
-- Dealing with climate, energy crisis
(END)
