Gist of S. Korea's H2 economic policy plan

All News 14:00 July 04, 2023

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for the second half. The measures are aimed at revitalizing free-market economy system and emerging as a leading nation in the global realm.

Reviving economic vitality

-- Enhancing macroeconomic, financial management

-- Promoting exports, investment

-- Revitalizing regional economy

-- Stimulating domestic consumption

Stabilizing people's livelihoods

-- Easing burden of inflation, cost of living

-- Stabilizing housing

-- Securing jobs

-- Supporting welfare for the vulnerable

Improving economic health

-- Fostering science technology, cutting-edge industries

-- Speeding up structural reform

-- Innovating economic regulations

-- Promoting fairness, coexistence

Building ground for future

-- Coping with low birthrate, aging population

-- Enhancing international solidarity, economic security

-- Dealing with climate, energy crisis
