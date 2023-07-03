Heavy downpours to drench nation for 2 days from Tuesday

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- An intense heat wave that has scorched the nation for several days is expected to give way to heavy rain Tuesday, with downpours of about 150 millimeters forecast for some regions for two days, the state weather agency said Monday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), citing low pressure approaching from inland China, said monsoon rains will begin on the southern resort island of Jeju and in the southwestern province of South Jeolla early Tuesday morning before spreading to almost all parts of the country during the day.



This photo taken on June 29, 2023, shows people walking with umbrellas in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

By Tuesday evening, the monsoon rain will hit the entire country before gradually stopping from the northwest of the capital area Wednesday morning, the KMA said.

Rain is expected to be particularly heavy in the western regions, the agency said, forecasting 50 to 100 mm for the capital area and many central and southern regions and 20 to 60 mm for Gangwon Province's coastal areas and the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang.

The agency said the total amount of precipitation can exceed 150 mm in some regions of the capital area and South Chungcheong, Jeolla and Jeju provinces.

It also forecast a maximum precipitation of over 120 mm for inland Gangwon Province and the central province of North Chungcheong.

The KMA said the downpours will be particularly heavy between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, with the amount of precipitation reaching 30 to 60 mm per hour.

The nation's monsoon season began on June 25 and an average of 163.9 mm of rain fell nationwide until last Saturday, which was 2.4 times the 30-year average.

The KMA said the heat wave is expected to return Thursday, though Jeju and some southern regions may once again receive downpours on Friday or later.

