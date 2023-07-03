Prosecutors decide not to indict actress Son Sook on graft charges

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors have decided not to indict veteran actress and former Environment Minister Son Sook on charges of illegally receiving a golf club as a gift from a golf club distributor while serving in a public position, sources said Monday.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office made the decision Friday to suspend indictment of Son, 79, on the graft charge in consideration of her advanced age as well as the fact that she had no previous criminal record and the amount was not so big, according to the sources.

Son was previously referred to prosecutors on charges of receiving a golf club worth more than 1 million won (US$765) from a golf club distributor between 2018 and 2021.

Son, a stage and screen actress by occupation, served as an environment minister in 1999, and was serving in a public institution at the time of the alleged graft.

By law, public officials are prohibited from taking a gift worth 1 million won.

Prosecutors suspend indictment of a suspect in consideration of various circumstances, including health condition, even though charges against the suspect were recognized.



Actress Son Sook (Yonhap)

