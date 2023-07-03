Renault Korea's June sales fall 39 pct on weak domestic sales
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Monday its sales fell 39 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak domestic sales.
Renault Korea sold 7,297 vehicles in June, down from 12,011 units a year earlier despite increased exports of the XM3 and QM6 SUVs, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plunged 77 percent to 1,721 units from 7,515 during the same period, while exports climbed 24 percent to 5,576 units from 4,496, it said.
From January to June, its sales fell 15 percent to 64,847 autos from 76,156 units in the same period of last year.
Domestic sales plummeted 53 percent to 12,270 units in the first six months from 26,230, while exports rose 5.3 percent to 52,577 from 49,926 during the same period.
