KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
S-Oil 66,400 DN 300
HANWHA AEROSPACE 130,100 UP 2,700
HYUNDAI WIA 67,100 UP 100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 158,400 UP 3,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,950 UP 650
LS ELECTRIC 80,900 UP 1,600
MS IND 24,450 UP 950
KorZinc 490,000 UP 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 83,600 DN 400
OCI Holdings 114,500 UP 1,200
SamsungHvyInd 6,810 UP 140
KumhoPetrochem 134,600 UP 1,900
LG Innotek 312,500 UP 3,000
Mobis 232,000 DN 500
SKC 99,900 UP 2,300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,390 UP 160
IS DONGSEO 33,650 UP 250
HMM 19,130 UP 280
SKNetworks 5,140 UP 60
Daesang 17,600 UP 430
KCC 200,000 UP 3,600
SKBP 82,400 UP 1,500
ORION Holdings 14,780 UP 100
Daewoong 12,730 UP 210
SSANGYONGCNE 5,300 UP 10
TaekwangInd 637,000 UP 4,000
KAL 24,500 UP 150
POSCO FUTURE M 369,000 UP 16,000
LG Corp. 90,000 UP 2,000
HITEJINRO 22,050 UP 450
Yuhan 60,300 DN 100
SLCORP 36,700 0
CJ LOGISTICS 76,000 DN 400
YoulchonChem 30,700 UP 600
LG Energy Solution 573,000 UP 20,000
HtlShilla 74,800 UP 1,400
GS Retail 23,200 UP 300
Hanmi Science 33,300 UP 150
Ottogi 399,000 UP 6,500
SamsungElecMech 145,200 UP 700
