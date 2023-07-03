SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



S-Oil 66,400 DN 300

HANWHA AEROSPACE 130,100 UP 2,700

HYUNDAI WIA 67,100 UP 100

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 158,400 UP 3,800

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,950 UP 650

LS ELECTRIC 80,900 UP 1,600

MS IND 24,450 UP 950

KorZinc 490,000 UP 2,500

HyundaiMipoDock 83,600 DN 400

OCI Holdings 114,500 UP 1,200

SamsungHvyInd 6,810 UP 140

KumhoPetrochem 134,600 UP 1,900

LG Innotek 312,500 UP 3,000

Mobis 232,000 DN 500

SKC 99,900 UP 2,300

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,390 UP 160

IS DONGSEO 33,650 UP 250

HMM 19,130 UP 280

SKNetworks 5,140 UP 60

Daesang 17,600 UP 430

KCC 200,000 UP 3,600

SKBP 82,400 UP 1,500

ORION Holdings 14,780 UP 100

Daewoong 12,730 UP 210

SSANGYONGCNE 5,300 UP 10

TaekwangInd 637,000 UP 4,000

KAL 24,500 UP 150

POSCO FUTURE M 369,000 UP 16,000

LG Corp. 90,000 UP 2,000

HITEJINRO 22,050 UP 450

Yuhan 60,300 DN 100

SLCORP 36,700 0

CJ LOGISTICS 76,000 DN 400

YoulchonChem 30,700 UP 600

LG Energy Solution 573,000 UP 20,000

HtlShilla 74,800 UP 1,400

GS Retail 23,200 UP 300

Hanmi Science 33,300 UP 150

Ottogi 399,000 UP 6,500

SamsungElecMech 145,200 UP 700

(MORE)