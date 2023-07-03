KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,850 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 231,500 UP 1,500
Kogas 25,700 0
Hanssem 44,000 UP 750
F&F 120,200 UP 600
HDKSOE 116,100 DN 400
LX INT 35,050 DN 1,000
TaihanElecWire 14,400 UP 180
Hyundai M&F INS 31,300 UP 250
Kumyang 55,800 UP 2,700
AmoreG 26,350 0
HyundaiMtr 208,500 UP 2,000
Shinsegae 179,200 UP 1,100
Boryung 8,220 UP 10
SGBC 48,150 DN 100
Hyosung 63,600 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,250 UP 500
Nongshim 407,000 UP 9,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,400 UP 1,000
S-1 54,200 UP 900
KG DONGBU STL 9,150 UP 110
ZINUS 27,500 UP 100
SKTelecom 46,350 DN 250
Hanchem 241,000 UP 1,000
DWS 37,700 UP 600
KEPCO 20,650 UP 50
SamsungSecu 36,200 UP 200
DL 42,050 UP 750
DOOSAN 90,800 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,180 UP 280
KIA CORP. 88,500 0
SD Biosensor 13,090 UP 860
LOTTE 25,650 UP 650
GCH Corp 14,240 DN 10
LotteChilsung 126,600 DN 200
COSMOCHEM 48,750 UP 1,900
POSCO Holdings 402,000 UP 14,000
DB INSURANCE 76,000 UP 1,400
SamsungElec 73,000 UP 800
NHIS 9,680 UP 130
