KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS 93,500 UP 600
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES131 60 0 DN100
GC Corp 116,000 UP 1,200
GS E&C 19,020 UP 380
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 717,000 UP 48,000
KPIC 141,500 UP 1,800
Hansae 20,850 DN 600
SK hynix 117,600 UP 2,400
Youngpoong 572,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 38,750 UP 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,950 UP 450
Hanwha 30,100 UP 150
DB HiTek 62,700 DN 400
CJ 67,200 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 40,000 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 122,400 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,300 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,790 UP 40
Hanon Systems 9,270 UP 120
SK 149,700 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 16,140 UP 240
Handsome 23,250 0
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp495 00 UP1300
Asiana Airlines 12,340 UP 80
COWAY 45,100 UP 1,150
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,800 UP 1,200
IBK 10,400 UP 60
DONGSUH 19,110 UP 90
SamsungEng 29,500 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG C&T 105,700 0
PanOcean 5,090 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 29,650 0
CheilWorldwide 18,480 UP 350
LOTTE WELLFOOD 100,600 DN 800
KT 29,750 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17250 UP220
LOTTE TOUR 10,640 UP 150
LG Uplus 10,790 UP 60
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,000 UP 700
KT&G 82,800 0
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
-
-
-
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
-
-
(LEAD) Biggest umbrella labor group goes on 2-week general strike
-
PM to leave for Trinidad and Tobago for summit of Caribbean nations