KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 18,100 DN 10
Doosanfc 28,900 UP 200
LG Display 15,970 UP 210
Kangwonland 17,490 UP 110
NAVER 189,300 UP 6,500
Kakao 51,000 UP 1,900
NCsoft 297,500 UP 2,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,900 DN 100
COSMAX 91,300 DN 1,700
KIWOOM 89,700 UP 1,300
Hanwha Ocean 37,900 UP 200
HD Hyundai Infracore 12,030 UP 70
DWEC 4,165 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 40,400 UP 550
CJ CheilJedang 280,000 UP 10,500
SamyangFood 116,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO KPS 33,000 DN 350
LG H&H 459,000 0
LGCHEM 691,000 UP 24,000
KEPCO E&C 69,900 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 34,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,050 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 36,250 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 127,100 UP 400
Celltrion 151,600 DN 1,300
TKG Huchems 22,050 DN 50
JB Financial Group 8,620 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,900 DN 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 49,850 UP 550
KIH 52,300 UP 700
GS 36,550 DN 100
LIG Nex1 81,200 UP 100
Fila Holdings 39,700 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,600 UP 900
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,200 UP 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,590 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 97,400 DN 200
FOOSUNG 13,000 UP 300
SK Innovation 163,500 UP 5,000
POONGSAN 43,450 UP 50
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
(3rd LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(LEAD) Biggest umbrella labor group goes on 2-week general strike
-
PM to leave for Trinidad and Tobago for summit of Caribbean nations