KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 48,650 UP 900
Youngone Corp 63,700 DN 800
CSWIND 84,200 DN 2,100
GKL 15,840 DN 500
KOLON IND 52,300 UP 2,350
HanmiPharm 310,000 UP 1,500
Meritz Financial 42,350 UP 850
BNK Financial Group 7,030 UP 100
DGB Financial Group 7,490 UP 220
emart 77,900 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY355 00 UP1100
KOLMAR KOREA 42,700 DN 1,300
PIAM 37,200 DN 750
HANJINKAL 47,750 UP 900
CHONGKUNDANG 81,700 DN 400
DoubleUGames 42,900 UP 750
HL MANDO 53,300 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 743,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 58,900 UP 200
Netmarble 49,950 UP 850
KRAFTON 194,500 DN 300
HD HYUNDAI 60,000 UP 100
ORION 122,200 UP 2,200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,400 DN 650
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,580 DN 20
BGF Retail 175,900 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 70,400 UP 200
HDC-OP 11,540 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 380,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 464,000 UP 3,500
HANILCMT 12,470 UP 120
SKBS 78,800 DN 700
WooriFinancialGroup 11,930 UP 140
KakaoBank 24,500 UP 750
HYBE 279,500 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 95,500 DN 1,300
DL E&C 35,200 UP 450
kakaopay 48,550 UP 1,550
K Car 14,480 DN 530
SKSQUARE 45,950 UP 1,700
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
(LEAD) Biggest umbrella labor group goes on 2-week general strike
PM to leave for Trinidad and Tobago for summit of Caribbean nations