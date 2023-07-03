Major coffee chain A Twosome Place names new CEO
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- A Twosome Place Co., one of the major cafe chains in South Korea, said Monday it has named Moon Young-joo, former head of BKR Corp., the operator of Burger King in the country, as its new CEO.
Moon is a marketing expert who has imported and developed various dining brands for around 30 years.
Working as the head of food giant Orion Corp.'s dining business division for 15 years, Moon brought the popular U.S. restaurant chain Bennigan's to South Korea.
Since 2013, he has headed BKR Corp., becoming the longest-serving CEO in the burger industry here.
A Twosome Place said it hired Moon for his expertise in the dining business and will work to create a more customer-oriented company culture and system.
Owned by Carlyle Group, one of the world's largest global private equity firms, A Twosome Place currently operates more than 1,500 stores in South Korea, offering a variety of coffee and dessert choices to customers.
